Winter is coming, but will TransLink be prepared for a potential meltdown?

We’re nearly approaching the first anniversary of snowmageddon in Metro Vancouver and the dreaded 11-hour commute, so how is TransLink gearing up for another potentially catastrophic winter?

TransLink recently announced its plans to be better prepared for a potentially eventful winter after many concerns were raised with its response to blustery weather last year.

Among those concerned were bus drivers, with some sharing that they had to walk far distances after their buses got stranded.

President of Unifor Local 111 Balbir Mann told us last year that it doesn’t feel like there was enough planning, so how is TransLink addressing those concerns?

Among the preparations this year, Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) is trialling new winter-rated tires featuring a different tread pattern for around 500 buses.

TransLink says the tires carry a “Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating,” the highest available for bus tires.

Unrelated to actual vehicle technology, TransLink is also looking into other measures to make this winter smoother than it was last year, including coordinating with municipalities on snow-clearing.

Anti-icing solution will also be spread on trolley wires, with de-icing trucks and other measures to prevent ice on trolley wires.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers moving,” Coast Mountain Bus Company President and General Manager Michael McDaniel said in a statement.

“CMBC is committed to always looking at new policies, technology, and equipment to ensure we have the best possible service on the road. I look forward to trialling new tires to determine whether they provide extra benefits during the winter season.”

TransLink is also taking some actions to help SkyTrain move more smoothly, including using a de-icing train to “keep the power rail free from ice buildup.”

Trains will also be run overnight to stop snow from building up in the guideway.

There will be teams on SkyTrain platforms to prevent ice from building up on doors, but TransLink hasn’t stated whether or not we will see the return of hockey-stick-wielding employees.

Do you think these changes are going to prevent Snowmageddon 2023 on transit?