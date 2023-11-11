BC Hydro said crews are working to restore power after a windstorm that swept through Vancouver left thousands without power.

A Pacific storm overnight brought with it “blustery winds and high precipitation rates” along BC’s south coast, reports The Weather Network. Over 232,000 customers were impacted, but BC Hydro stated that it had restored power to about 63% of affected customers.

“As of 11:30 am, about 85,000 customers are without power,” reads a statement. “The vast majority — 81,000 — are in the Lower Mainland. The hardest hit areas are Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge and Vancouver.”

According to BC Hydro, crews are working “around the clock” until power is restored and hopes to have power restored to the majority of customers by the end of the day “if all goes well.”

#BCStorm update: Crews are busy replacing power lines, poles and other equipment to get the lights back on. We’re hoping to have the majority of customers restored by the end of the day. Here’s the latest from our team. 📞Report fallen power lines: 911

📱Outage updates:… pic.twitter.com/fN8qMNwgrP — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 11, 2023

Crews are dealing with damaged trees and branches that caused significant damage to electrical equipment during the windstorm. As a result, it’s “all hands on deck” as they work to replace power lines, poles, and other equipment.

Residents are sharing photos of the destruction caused by the storm.

Tree down a couple blocks from our house. Lots of branches and needles down in the neighbourhood. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/NcEA0Jo9K5 — Brent Ward 🇺🇦 (@GeoBrentatlarge) November 11, 2023

“BC Hydro wants to remind the public to always assume that downed or damaged power lines are live, even if they are not sparking or making any sound,” reads a statement. “Stay 10 metres back and call 911. BC Hydro crews will work with first responders to make the area is safe.”