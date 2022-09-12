The approximate area where the stabbing occurred (Google Maps)

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has arrested a suspect concerning a stabbing that left a 22-year-old food-delivery worker and newcomer to the city in critical condition.

On Sunday night at around 6 pm in Vancouver Chinatown, the food-delivery employee was locking his bike to a street pole when he was approached from behind and attacked by a stranger.

The VPD told Daily Hive that the delivery worker is a SkipTheDishes employee.

Police say that the victim’s injuries are life-threatening.

“The victim suffered a number of stab wounds, including injuries to his chest and throat,” VPD Sergeant Steve Addison said in a statement.

The VPD stated that the attack occurred near Gore Avenue and East Pender Street.

“Despite grave injuries, he was able to call 911 for help, and several witnesses provided first aid until police arrived. His injuries were life-threatening, but we now expect him to pull through.”

Several bystanders are credited for coming to the victim’s aid and calling 911 with crucial information that helped lead to the suspect’s arrest. The suspect was arrested in Crab Park shortly after the attack.

Addison went on to say that public safety is a responsibility shared by everyone.

“We always encourage people to call police immediately if they see a crime in progress or a person in danger,” he said.

“We commend the bystanders who comforted the injured victim after the attack and others who provided eyewitness information that led to the quick arrest of a violent offender.”

Police are asking the courts to remand the 43-year-old suspect due to the violent nature of the offence.

This case isn’t the first time a Vancouver newcomer has been involved in a stabbing. Earlier this year, a Canadian newcomer was stabbed at a Tim Hortons and was also left with life-threatening injuries.