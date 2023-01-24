Two recent cases of violence in the Granville Entertainment District in downtown Vancouver have led to concerns about crime in the area.

Among those concerned are the Vancouver Police Department and at least one business that has seen multiple break-ins within the last four months.

Yesterday, VPD sent a media release about the most recent violent incident in the Granville Entertainment District, a stabbing.

On Sunday night, a 42-year-old man was stabbed, which left him with life-threatening injuries.

The victim flagged down officers who were patrolling the area near Granville and Smithe Street at around 9:40 pm after he was attacked. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police don’t suspect a stranger attack and believe the victim and suspect were known to each other but didn’t share any additional details.

Only five days earlier, police shared the details of a shooting in the same area on Granville Street near Nelson Street. In this incident, a 32-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VPD reflects on crime in the Granville Entertainment District

We asked the VPD what it makes of these recent violent incidents and asked if it was concerned about crime in the Granville Entertainment District.

“The GED is a challenging area to police due to the mix of business uses and demographics in the area,” VPD told Daily Hive.

The VPD often deploys extra officers to the area on busy weekend nights to manage the crowds and the “street disorder created when people from surrounding neighbourhoods and municipalities come to visit bars and restaurants.”

“Those challenges have been compounded by other complex social issues, including a growing number of people living with drug addiction, mental health needs, and violent-anti-social behaviour.”

We asked if alcohol might play a factor, but VPD said that these recent incidents, including one involving an attack on VPD officers, “aren’t actually related to the bar scene.”

Other businesses impacted

We reached out to a few businesses in the area, including a tattoo shop that said it had been impacted by crime twice in the last four months.

In both cases, the shop was broken into at around 8 am. One incident cost the business $450 in repairs. The other incident cost the business $350 in repairs and $200 in cash stolen.

Crime in and around Vancouver has been a matter of public concern for the better part of the last two years.

A recent survey found that most BC residents believe our justice system is too soft on criminals.

In 2021, the VPD said it was increasing police presence in downtown Vancouver.

ABC Vancouver has pledged to take action on crime, including introducing more officers and body cams.