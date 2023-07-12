A frustrated Metro Vancouver resident is speaking out after being the victim of a smash-and-grab in Burnaby, resulting in losing some priceless items he owned.

Daily Hive spoke with Anthony Prevost, the victim of the smash-and-grab.

A video of the Burnaby smash-and-grab is filling Prevost with the hope that someone might be able to identify the perpetrator.

The video was captured by a Tesla parked next to Prevost’s Honda, thanks to Sentry Mode.

Thanks to a neighbouring Tesla’s Sentry Mode for catching this perp in the act of a smash-and-grab in #burnaby pic.twitter.com/ZZJPxUzypD — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) July 12, 2023

Prevost says the man in the video was scoping out cars ahead of his Honda being hit.

The video shows the perpetrator walking around in the middle of the day, no less, before using what Prevost believes is a popper to smash open the passenger-side window. The man then reaches in through the broken glass and takes out what appears to be two bags, one bigger and one smaller.

“I was parked at the White Spot on Lougheed and Gilmore,” Prevost said.

He added that the incident occurred on July 8 at around 5 pm.

Prevost’s Michael Kors backpack was stolen, which contained his MacBook, iPad, and “priceless notebooks.”

“And then grabbed my beige side bag, which had my credit card, debit card, driver’s licence, and services card,” he added.

“I feel quite lost and feel like I am having to start from zero now that basically my whole life in my backpack and IDs and bank cards and info is out there, and I don’t have a clue where they are right now but to just hope that someone is good spirited enough to return it.”

Prevost acknowledges that this would be an unfortunate situation for anyone. He also believes the suspect is someone known well in the area. Prevost alleges the suspect has been known to Brentwood Mall for stealing credit cards.

Burnaby RCMP told Daily Hive that the incident is under investigation and that there are allegations that the victim’s credit cards have been used to make fraudulent purchases.

“Efforts are underway to identify a suspect.”