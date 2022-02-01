Another blast of winter set to hit Metro Vancouver Wednesday

If you enjoyed the sun on Monday and Tuesday, brace yourself for bad news: Vancouver is expecting up to five centimetres of snow on Wednesday.

A special weather statement is now up for Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The snow should stop falling in the evening, at which point Environment Canada predicts it will turn to rain.

The higher up you are in the city, the more snow you’ll get, while residents near sea level are likely to see fewer flakes.

In Chilliwack and Hope, it could keep falling until Thursday morning.

Drive safely, dress warmly, and monitor alerts from Environment Canada for more.