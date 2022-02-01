Another blast of winter set to hit Metro Vancouver Wednesday

If you enjoyed the sun on Monday and Tuesday, brace yourself for bad news: Vancouver is expecting up to five centimetres of snow on Wednesday.
A special weather statement is now up for Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
The snow should stop falling in the evening, at which point Environment Canada predicts it will turn to rain.
The higher up you are in the city, the more snow you’ll get, while residents near sea level are likely to see fewer flakes.
- You might also like:
- Snowfall warning issued for Sea-to-Sky and Whistler this weekend
- What to expect ahead of snowmageddon in Metro Vancouver
- False spring is over: Snow is in the forecast for Vancouver this week
In Chilliwack and Hope, it could keep falling until Thursday morning.
Drive safely, dress warmly, and monitor alerts from Environment Canada for more.