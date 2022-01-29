Be sure to plan ahead if you’re heading to Whistler this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in effect for the Sea to Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler.

The alert was posted in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 29.

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, too.

According to Environment Canada, total snowfall amounts between 15 to 25 cm are expected to fall as the snow becomes heavy on Sunday causing poor travel conditions.

A storm system is bringing snow to the area starting early on Saturday evening, intensifying on Sunday morning.

“The rain-snow line is expected to be just above Squamish tonight then progress beyond the Tantalus overlook to just south of Brandywine early Sunday,” said Environment Canada.

Snow is in the forecast for today! We are expecting snowfall to come later in the day and continue through the end of the weekend! Listen to the Snowphone daily for your weather and snow report. Powered by @TELUShttps://t.co/PVHiduU37H — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) January 29, 2022

Spots between Brandywine and Whistler could see up to 25 cm of snow with the heavy snow ending sometime Sunday evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” warns Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Adjust your driving according to the weather conditions. You can get updates on the latest road conditions at Drive BC and continue to monitor Environment Canada’s forecasts.