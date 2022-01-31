NewsWeather

False spring is over: Snow is in the forecast for Vancouver this week

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 31 2022, 8:36 pm
False spring is over: Snow is in the forecast for Vancouver this week
Nadzeya Pakhomava/Shutterstock

Just as people around Metro Vancouver were daring to shed their winter layer, our pleasant false spring has come to an end with snow in the forecast for this week.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Vancouver shows that the temperature will dip below zero on Tuesday night.

That could pave the way for potential snowfall on Wednesday.

snow

Vancouver Forecast/Jan31/Environment Canada

Environment Canada is calling for either rain or snow Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Weather Network is predicting around five centimetres of light snow on Wednesday with mixed precipitation to follow Thursday.

If you’re not a fan of the snow, at least it’s expected to be light and nothing like the weather around the holiday season when we received a ton of snow on December 24.

SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT