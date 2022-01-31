False spring is over: Snow is in the forecast for Vancouver this week

Just as people around Metro Vancouver were daring to shed their winter layer, our pleasant false spring has come to an end with snow in the forecast for this week.
Environment Canada’s forecast for Vancouver shows that the temperature will dip below zero on Tuesday night.
That could pave the way for potential snowfall on Wednesday.
Environment Canada is calling for either rain or snow Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Weather Network is predicting around five centimetres of light snow on Wednesday with mixed precipitation to follow Thursday.
If you’re not a fan of the snow, at least it’s expected to be light and nothing like the weather around the holiday season when we received a ton of snow on December 24.