Metro Vancouverites share snow reports of flakes across the city (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 17 2021, 9:34 pm
Michal Urbanak/Shutterstock

To the untrained eye, it might seem like everyone in Metro Vancouver is a snow journalist, reporting the first signs of flakes to all social media channels.

We’re here for it, and get just as excited when the snow comes to Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, December 17, some of it actually started to stick to the ground in Vancouver, where we usually get left out of white Christmases.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, calling for snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. Higher elevations are expected to receive up to 10 cm.

Here are some of the most fun snow shares from Metro Vancouver:

 

