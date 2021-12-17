To the untrained eye, it might seem like everyone in Metro Vancouver is a snow journalist, reporting the first signs of flakes to all social media channels.

We’re here for it, and get just as excited when the snow comes to Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, December 17, some of it actually started to stick to the ground in Vancouver, where we usually get left out of white Christmases.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, calling for snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. Higher elevations are expected to receive up to 10 cm.

Here are some of the most fun snow shares from Metro Vancouver:

It’s snowing in Vancouver and Otters are reacting to it. Check them out. #BCStorm #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/CqUxZazFD7 — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) December 17, 2021

Decent Snow rates here in East Van at 1220pm. But this isn’t worth much right now. Main Event comes in tonight, and that’s what you need to worry about. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/oPtX4GRyE8 — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 17, 2021

The snow is coming down pretty hard now in downtown Vancouver. ❄ #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/fP2nxb9t2Y — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 17, 2021