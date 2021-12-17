To the untrained eye, it might seem like everyone in Metro Vancouver is a snow journalist, reporting the first signs of flakes to all social media channels.
We’re here for it, and get just as excited when the snow comes to Metro Vancouver.
On Friday, December 17, some of it actually started to stick to the ground in Vancouver, where we usually get left out of white Christmases.
A snowfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, calling for snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. Higher elevations are expected to receive up to 10 cm.
Here are some of the most fun snow shares from Metro Vancouver:
- You might also like:
- Will Vancouver get a white Christmas this year?
- 12 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada
- Winter storm warning: Fraser Valley could see up to 25 cm of snow
It’s snowing in Vancouver and Otters are reacting to it. Check them out. #BCStorm #FridayVibes pic.twitter.com/CqUxZazFD7
— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) December 17, 2021
Finally getting snow in DT Vancouver!#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/q0DNpldGp1
— Anna Bell 🇮🇳🇳🇴🇨🇦 (@anneswriting) December 17, 2021
More snow in South Burnaby ! It’s sticking! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/BFVApTzluB
— Mizz Mango (@mizzmangoes) December 17, 2021
Decent Snow rates here in East Van at 1220pm. But this isn’t worth much right now. Main Event comes in tonight, and that’s what you need to worry about. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/oPtX4GRyE8
— Brad Atchison (@Brad604) December 17, 2021
#Snow #flurries have picked up as a band moves north over #Vancouver including #downtown & #CoalHarbour while a NE’ly #outflow #wind is gusting.#ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #BCstorm #BCsnow pic.twitter.com/ZYkmzTBpJg
— Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) December 17, 2021
Current weather at BC Children’s Hospital (Oak St.) 12:25 2021-12-17
Il neige. ❄#bcstorm #Vancouversnow #shareyourweather #butwillitstick pic.twitter.com/hL6j1LCQ2f
— Val C. 💥 (@vcinbc) December 17, 2021
it’s really come down in east van! ❄️ #bcsnow #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/dqFPXXhWq3
— jessica ruth (she/her) (@allen_jessica) December 17, 2021
❄️ #BCStorm #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/ZEd664KV6G
— 𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖘 (@crissunkut) December 17, 2021
The snow is coming down pretty hard now in downtown Vancouver. ❄ #VancouverSnow pic.twitter.com/fP2nxb9t2Y
— Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) December 17, 2021
#Slomo #Snow at #Vancouver’s #LostLagoon in #StanleyPark#ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/GTxesifFbz
— Ryan Voutilainen (@RyanVoutilainen) December 17, 2021