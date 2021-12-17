12 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada

Winters in Canada sure can be chilly! It’s so cold that right now that 12 of the 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Canada.

If you thought that Antarctica and the North Pole were cold in December, it turns out Canada could give those spots a run for their money.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, 12 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are actually in Canada.

A couple spots in Russia claim the top two, and after that it’s Canadian cold making up the rest of the list. Nunavut and Northwest Territories appear multiple times, as do locations in Alberta.

The coldest place on the planet, Jakutsk, Russia, is mind numbingly brisk at -41ºC.

The coldest place in Canada is Lupin, Nunavut at -38ºC. High Level in northern Alberta is the fifth coldest spot on Earth at -36ºC. Yellowknife and Lac La Marte in Northwest Territories are next in the bitter cold line-up.

Edson, Alberta, with a population of more than 8,000, is enduring a morning temperature of -35ºC; brutal! Further down the list is Grande Prairie, an Albertan city of more than 60,000 at -34ºC.

The full list of the world’s chilliest countries can be found here.

According to The Weather Network there will be a few breaks in the extreme cold for western Canada, however the frigid pattern is expected to dominate into the end of this year.