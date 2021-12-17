Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, with up to 10 cms expected

Metro Vancouver is expecting a blast of winter weather starting Friday night.

Environment Canada says some areas could see up to 10 centimetres of snow before things ease off Saturday.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

The weather agency says, “A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the BC south coast tonight, bringing a wintery mixture of precipitation to much of the region. Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels mainly between 200 and 300 metres; however, the heavy precipitation may allow the snow levels to lower briefly closer to sea level.”

Warmer air pushes in later on Saturday morning and allows the snow over higher terrain to change to rain. There is also a risk of strong winds on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, parts of the Fraser Valley are now under a winter storm watch, with heavy snow expected.

Winter storm watch in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Environment Canada says there is also a risk of freezing rain.

There is also a winter storm warning up for Squamish and Whistler, where hazardous conditions and rapidly accumulating snow are of concern.

The area could see between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow and even some blowing snow.