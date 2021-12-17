Winter storm warning: Fraser Valley could see up to 25 cm of snow

Freezing rain and heavy snow are expected in the Fraser Valley starting Friday night, and Environment Canada has now issued a winter storm warning.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

This is in addition to the earlier warning about snow.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The weather agency says, “A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the BC south coast this evening. Over the eastern Fraser Valley, snow is expected to begin late this evening and continue through Saturday.”

Areas around Hope can expect snow into late Saturday afternoon, with accumulations upwards of 25 cm possible. There is also a risk of freezing rain beginning late Saturday morning.

The central Fraser Valley won’t be as hard hit — but areas including Chilliwack and Agassiz can expect 10 cm of snowfall accumulation before a transition to freezing rain.

As for Metro Vancouver, there are currently snowfall warnings posted, calling for up 10 centimetres in some areas.