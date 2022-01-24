This city in BC is grabbing attention with its cheeky social media PSAs

The city of Prince George, BC is getting cheeky with its public service announcements on social media.

Early January dumped a record snowfall in the city, leaving mountains of powder at the ends of driveways. The city had a tongue-in-cheek response to complaints they received.

“Snow: It’s not our fault,” the city shared in a Facebook post on January 10. “We would throw it back up in the sky if we could but that is not a municipal service we offer at this time.”

The post then breaks down the services the city is able to offer like clearing the ends of people’s driveways, and also advises people to drive slowly and carefully.

The cheeky PSA received delighted responses from citizens, refreshed by city’s sass.

“Whoever runs the social media for the city is amazing,” one Facebook comment reads. “Very direct with just a bit of sass, just the way I like it.”

Twitter users are also enjoying it.

I have no idea who’s running the @CityofPG social accounts but I am thoroughly enjoying the sass. https://t.co/F0rCu7ua9o — Hubspace (@thehubspace) January 7, 2022

The faces behind the sassy words are a team of four, according to a tweet by Julie Rogers, the city’s communications manager. The group behind the clever post include Rogers and her comms team Mike Kellett, Chandra Matlock and Mike Lee.

While most of the reaction is positive, some citizens find it unprofessional.

One commenter on Facebook said they were concerned by Prince George’s “disregard and alienation of the elderly and disabled community members.”

The city replied saying “Our response really is literally that the City does not clear driveways. Our priority is roads and sidewalks. If this is a service the community would like, now is the time to ask your city council to implement it.”

It seems like this isn’t the last of the cheeky PSAs. Just last week, the city urged citizens to remember to scoop their dog’s poop.

“You didn’t have a bag? And it was only that one time? And the snow will cover it anyway…” the post reads. “Uh. No. This recent snow melt has shown us that hundreds of dog owners thought they could get away with not scooping poop. Come Spring our parks are going to STINK.”

It goes on to remind dog owners that the city provides bags and garbage bins for disposal of your furry friend’s excrement.

“I have to say that I am very impressed…with recent notices and info by the City of Prince George. The humour actually makes me read the WHOLE article. Well done to who writes these,” one citizen commented.

The posts are certainly eye catching, whether people enjoy them or not.