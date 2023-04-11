Stabbing in Metro Vancouver leads to SkyTrain station shutdown

Police are investigating yet another stabbing at a SkyTrain station in Metro Vancouver.

On Monday night at around 11 pm, New West Police Department officers responded to Columbia SkyTrain station after a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was provided with first aid and transported to the hospital. Police believe three suspects are involved and that the victim and suspects are unknown to each other.

Police have learned that an altercation occurred between two groups inside the Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station, which resulted in the stabbing. The suspects then fled the station onto Columbia Street.

New West Police have been able to offer descriptions of the three suspects believed to be involved, including two males and one female.

Male suspect 1

Olive complexion, thin moustache, and approximately 18 to 20 years old. At the time, he wore a black shoulder bag, a black coloured beanie, a grey hoodie, a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Male suspect 2

Olive complexion, short dark hear, wearing dark jeans and a black hoody with a large white logo on the front. He also had a “man purse” and dark boots.

Female suspect

Medium skin tone, 16 to 18 years old, wearing a black hoody with white writing on the front, a black jacket, pants and white running shoes.

The New West Police Department says the investigation is in its early stages.

“This type of violence occurring in a public place is concerning, and our Detectives are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice,” said Sergeant Andrew Leaver in a statement.

Last night, TransLink tweeted that Columbia Station was closed due to a police incident, but it has since reopened.

#StationAlert Expo Line Columbia #SkyTrain Station is closed beginning at 11:10 PM due to police incident. Trains will continue through in both directions without stopping. Millennium Line & Canada Line remain unaffected. Expect delays. Updates to follow. ^kg — TransLink BC (@TransLink) April 11, 2023

Anyone with info is asked to call the New West Police Department Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or email [email protected], referencing file number 23-5589.

This news comes just a couple of days after another incident at a Burnaby SkyTrain station this weekend.