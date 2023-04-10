Passengers assaulted on Burnaby SkyTrain leads to major police response

Passengers were reportedly assaulted on a Burnaby SkyTrain this weekend, which resulted in a significant police response.

According to the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, on Sunday, April 9, just after midnight, officers responded to several reports of a man assaulting other passengers without provocation on a Millennium Line train in Burnaby.

Officers intercepted the train at Lougheed SkyTrain Station, locating the suspect on board. However, things turned violent when officers attempted to speak to the suspect.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive that as officers attempted to speak to the suspect, the suspect struck one of them in the face and fled on foot toward Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue.

Police then engaged in the pursuit of the suspect and caught up with him near the busy intersection. During this second interaction, the suspect produced a knife and attempted to slash at one of the officers.

A conducted energy weapon was deployed but proved to be ineffective. Police then fired a shot, which didn’t strike the suspect.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said that neither the officer nor the suspect sustained serious physical injuries but that the suspect is currently in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Transit Police didn’t specify whether any assaulted SkyTrain passengers sustained injuries.

The news comes after a similar incident in Surrey when a man’s throat was slashed in an unprovoked attack on a bus.