One man has been arrested and another is in hospital after a shocking incident on a bus in Surrey.

Constable Amanda Steed with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive that “an altercation occurred between two male passengers on board a bus travelling on Fraser Highway and 156th Street in Surrey,” on Saturday, April 1 just after 9:30 am.

“During the altercation, one of the males allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other male across the throat,” said Steed.

Both Transit Police and Surrey RCMP attended the scene. They located the suspect and arrested him for attempted murder.

The victim was brought to hospital where they remain with life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not yet been confirmed,” said Steed.

“It appears at this time the incident was unprovoked as the victim and suspect are not known to each other.”

Officials are expected to release more details as they become available.

More to come…