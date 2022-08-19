"Tempest is home": Greater Vancouver Zoo finds its last missing wolf

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is finally reporting some good news, announcing that they’ve safely found Tempest, the last wolf that went missing from the zoo.

“On the morning of Friday, August 19th we were able to retrieve her safely near the property of The Greater Vancouver Zoo and return her to her wolf pack,” reads a statement from the zoo.

Tempest is only one year old, and zoo visitors will be able to see her reunited with her wolf family at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. The zoo is planning to reopen on Saturday, August 20.

This news comes a day after the zoo announced that another one of its missing wolves, three-year-old Chia, was found dead.

That’s a revelation the zoo says it is still coping with.

“We are so grateful for this positive outcome for Tempest but are still processing the loss of Chia.”

“We would like to take a moment to thank everyone in the community for the tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes during this difficult time.”

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) shared its thoughts with Daily Hive about the happenings at the zoo over the last few days.

According to VHS Campaign Director Emily Pickett, the incident demonstrates a lack of ability to take care of the animals who live at the zoo.

“These situations reiterate the lack of adequate safety and protection of the animals at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.”

“How many times are we going to have to see animals harmed, put at risk and suffering all for the sake of public entertainment?” Pickett asked.

A statement from VHS suggests that it has been calling on the zoo to address “long-standing issues.”

The society has also been calling on the government to address “outdated regulations around wild and exotic animals in captivity.”