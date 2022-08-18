Parts of Metro Vancouver could see thunderstorms, strong winds Friday

Friday could be an intense weather day around parts of BC’s South Coast.

Environment Canada is warning people in several areas to be cautious of strong gusty winds and, possibly, thunderstorms starting late Friday morning until the afternoon.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Inlets and valleys like Howe Sound, Indian Arm, Pitt Lake, Alouette Lake, Stave Lake, Pemberton, and Lillooet Lake may experience a brief period of powerful winds.

“An upper-level disturbance is forecast to cross the south coast on Friday. This disturbance will carry the risk of thunderstorms, capable of producing gusty winds through the inlets and valleys of the inner south coast,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, the “confidence in the occurrence of this event is low,” but Environment Canada is still advising people to be cautious if winds kick in.