BC in for a steamy finish to summer as rest of Canada cools down

If you can believe it, we’re already halfway through August — but summer weather is far from over.

Although the rest of Canada is beginning to cool down this week, warmer temperatures are setting in across Western Canada, according to The Weather Network’s latest long-range forecast.

The weather forecasting agency says a heat dome is building across the central and western US, and it’ll bulge north into Canada with some BC communities seeing temperatures above 30°C for several days next week.

This heat combined with a lack of rain could pose a risk of more wildfires breaking out.

“Summer is by no means over,” said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Hot weather is expected to persist in BC through mid and late August. However, it does appear that most of Canada has passed the peak of summer.

“It does appear that a summer season which started sluggishly will finish strongly across most of Canada,” The Weather Network said.