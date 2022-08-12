NewsWeather

BC in for a steamy finish to summer as rest of Canada cools down

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 12 2022, 6:43 pm
BC in for a steamy finish to summer as rest of Canada cools down
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

If you can believe it, we’re already halfway through August — but summer weather is far from over.

Although the rest of Canada is beginning to cool down this week, warmer temperatures are setting in across Western Canada, according to The Weather Network’s latest long-range forecast.

The weather forecasting agency says a heat dome is building across the central and western US, and it’ll bulge north into Canada with some BC communities seeing temperatures above 30°C for several days next week.

August weather

The Weather Network

This heat combined with a lack of rain could pose a risk of more wildfires breaking out.

“Summer is by no means over,” said Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Hot weather is expected to persist in BC through mid and late August. However, it does appear that most of Canada has passed the peak of summer.

“It does appear that a summer season which started sluggishly will finish strongly across most of Canada,” The Weather Network said.

The Weather Network

The Weather Network

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.