Vancouver ranked the #1 "rattiest" city in BC for the fifth year in a row

Vancouver finds itself at the top of many different lists, but a ranking from a national pest control company is far from ideal.

In a new ranking from Orkin, a pest and wildlife control service, Vancouver was ranked the “rattiest” city in BC.

Close behind it in second place was Burnaby, with Victoria rounding out the top three.

Orkin says that the rankings are based on the “number of rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out between August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.”

This is the fifth year in the row Vancouver topped the pest control firm’s list, and the ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

The top 10 “rattiest” cities in British Columbia are:

Vancouver Burnaby Victoria Surrey Kelowna Richmond Vernon Abbotsford Langley Coquitlam

And here’s a look at Orkin’s top 20 list:

In light of the rankings, here are a few tips on how to deal with and prevent recurring rodent run-ins: