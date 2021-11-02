Vancouver ranked the #1 "rattiest" city in BC for the fifth year in a row
Vancouver finds itself at the top of many different lists, but a ranking from a national pest control company is far from ideal.
In a new ranking from Orkin, a pest and wildlife control service, Vancouver was ranked the “rattiest” city in BC.
Close behind it in second place was Burnaby, with Victoria rounding out the top three.
Orkin says that the rankings are based on the “number of rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out between August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.”
This is the fifth year in the row Vancouver topped the pest control firm’s list, and the ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
The top 10 “rattiest” cities in British Columbia are:
- Vancouver
- Burnaby
- Victoria
- Surrey
- Kelowna
- Richmond
- Vernon
- Abbotsford
- Langley
- Coquitlam
And here’s a look at Orkin’s top 20 list:
In light of the rankings, here are a few tips on how to deal with and prevent recurring rodent run-ins:
- Close the gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.
- Trim the trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.
- Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.
- Inspect the interior and exterior of your home: Keep an eye out for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks along baseboards and walls — the faster that rodents are detected, the better.