Canadian city named the "rattiest" in the country for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, one Canadian city has taken the not-so-coveted top spot for most rat infestations in the country.

Toronto has been named the “rattiest” city in Canada in the 2023 rankings by Orkin Canada, a pest control company.

As winter rolls in, the company wants to remind Canadian homeowners and business owners “to take precautions to help keep rodents out.”

“Rat and mice calls used to be expected primarily in the fall and winter as they escape the cold outdoors, but now they are becoming a year-round effort,” said Alice Sinia, pest specialist and entomologist with Orkin Canada.

“Longer summer seasons coupled with abundant food sources provide ideal conditions for exponential growth in rodent populations, which is why it is more important than ever to use integrated pest management techniques to tackle all of the conditions that allow mice and rats to proliferate.”

The cities were ranked by the number of rat and mouse treatments Orkin performed from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023.

The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Last year, Toronto dethroned Vancouver as rat king. The West Coast city had topped the list for five years in a row.

It still sits closely behind in second place, followed by Burnaby and Kelowna.

If you’re really scared about finding a rat nibbling on food in your pantry, you might want to consider moving to Chilliwack, BC, which took last place for “rattiest” city in Canada.

Or, you could even move to a completely rat-free province like Alberta.

In light of the rankings, Orkin also shared a few tips on how to deal with and prevent recurring rat run-ins: