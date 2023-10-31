Canadian city named the "rattiest" in the country for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, one Canadian city has taken the not-so-coveted top spot for most rat infestations in the country.
Toronto has been named the “rattiest” city in Canada in the 2023 rankings by Orkin Canada, a pest control company.
As winter rolls in, the company wants to remind Canadian homeowners and business owners “to take precautions to help keep rodents out.”
“Rat and mice calls used to be expected primarily in the fall and winter as they escape the cold outdoors, but now they are becoming a year-round effort,” said Alice Sinia, pest specialist and entomologist with Orkin Canada.
“Longer summer seasons coupled with abundant food sources provide ideal conditions for exponential growth in rodent populations, which is why it is more important than ever to use integrated pest management techniques to tackle all of the conditions that allow mice and rats to proliferate.”
The cities were ranked by the number of rat and mouse treatments Orkin performed from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023.
The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Last year, Toronto dethroned Vancouver as rat king. The West Coast city had topped the list for five years in a row.
It still sits closely behind in second place, followed by Burnaby and Kelowna.
If you’re really scared about finding a rat nibbling on food in your pantry, you might want to consider moving to Chilliwack, BC, which took last place for “rattiest” city in Canada.
Or, you could even move to a completely rat-free province like Alberta.
In light of the rankings, Orkin also shared a few tips on how to deal with and prevent recurring rat run-ins:
- Trim the trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents and to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.
- Cut off the water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.
- Inspect both inside and outside: Your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.
- Close the gap: Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.
- Keep your property clean, inside and out: Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.