A map showing a rat-free Alberta is going viral and people can't believe it

A map showing Alberta being rat-free compared to the rest of North America and most of the planet has once again gone viral, and many people can’t believe ‘Berta is actually ratless.

The post from @TerribleMaps has garnered more than 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Global rat distribution map pic.twitter.com/DKQKZa4w7B — Terrible Maps (@TerribleMaps) April 4, 2023

The map has garnered significant reaction towards the perfect outline of the province amid a sea of red detailing the rats’ distribution across the continent.

me moving to alberta because there’s no rats there: pic.twitter.com/rtJshEgXLy — CV boi (@TheCoolerSorowa) April 4, 2023

We had a rat come off a truck load from Chicago in Edmonton. One of the guys ran it over with a forklift. Called the Rat Patrol and they quarantined the entire load and searched the surrounding area for rats. Put traps everywhere. These people don’t screw around. #ratfree — Declan Regan (@mrdeclanregan) April 4, 2023

Rats when their whiskers cross 0.00000000001 mm over the border of Alberta : 💀☠️⚰️ — Faraaz Yawar Bari (999 IQ) 10’9🩺🥼🦚 (@BariYawar) April 4, 2023

Alberta said ON SIGHT — zewasplays (yakubian) (@zewasplays) April 4, 2023

Alberta is living the LIFE! — Matthew (@Bfc_Matthew) April 4, 2023

The province takes the issue of rats so seriously that owning a pet rat is illegal in Alberta, helping to keep it rat-free that much easier.

There is even a hotline to call if you ever think you saw a rat — 310-FARM — or an official government email, fittingly titled [email protected].

To help prevent rats in Alberta, its neighbour to the east, Saskatchewan, also operates a provincial rat-control program, and the two provinces collaborate by sharing information and resources.