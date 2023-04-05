NewsPets & AnimalsHumour & Weird

A map showing a rat-free Alberta is going viral and people can't believe it

Apr 5 2023
A map showing Alberta being rat-free compared to the rest of North America and most of the planet has once again gone viral, and many people can’t believe ‘Berta is actually ratless.

The post from @TerribleMaps has garnered more than 16,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

The map has garnered significant reaction towards the perfect outline of the province amid a sea of red detailing the rats’ distribution across the continent.

The province takes the issue of rats so seriously that owning a pet rat is illegal in Alberta, helping to keep it rat-free that much easier.

There is even a hotline to call if you ever think you saw a rat — 310-FARM — or an official government email, fittingly titled [email protected].

To help prevent rats in Alberta, its neighbour to the east, Saskatchewan, also operates a provincial rat-control program, and the two provinces collaborate by sharing information and resources.

