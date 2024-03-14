City Council approves permanent landmark "VANCOUVER" sign project

Following the highly observable success of the temporary “VANCOUVER” sign, the process for planning a new permanent sign is now officially in the works.

Earlier today, Vancouver City Council unanimously approved a member motion by ABC city councillor Peter Meiszner calling for the installation of a permanent landmark sign spelling out the nine letters of the city’s name.

The motion directs City staff to report back by no later than the third quarter of this year on potential locations, funding sources, and implementation timelines for a “high-profile permanent public outdoor Vancouver sign,” with First Nations consultation, as well as consideration to Indigenous design elements and other factors such as visibility, accessibility, and alignment with the city’s aesthetic and cultural identity.

The intention is to have this public art designed and installed in time for some of Vancouver’s hosting of major upcoming events, including the 2025 Invictus Games and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This is exciting, and we need to do more things to celebrate our city. I think often we’re very timid about being loud and proud about Vancouver. We live in an amazing city, and we should be very proud of it. And people who come here recognize it’s an incredible city, and I think that’s part of the reason why there’s so much excitement about the sign,” said Meiszner during today’s meeting.

Late last month, the temporary “VANCOUVER” sign at the Canada Place Way sidewalk — backdropped by the North Shore mountains, harbour, and Vancouver Convention Centre — was removed after it was first installed in early December 2023 as a wintertime activation by Liven UP Coal Harbour. The activations were a joint initiative led by the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association with other event partners, including the Vancouver Convention Centre and Port of Vancouver.

The temporary sign was not designed for long-term durability against inclement weather and potential vandalism. But its three-month-long presence just outside the entrance into the Canada Place pier was widely regarded to be a success, given the non-stop foot traffic it attracted from both residents and visitors looking to take a photo with the sign.

The sign’s removal at the end of February 2024 also represents a one-month extension of its scheduled presence at the location due to its immense popularity.

Leaders with both local tourism bureau Destination Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) told City Council during the meeting they regularly observed people waiting in line for their turn to take a photo with the sign. Their offices are located within the immediate area, with a view of the sign and the lines from above.

“Let’s reflect on the power of our city’s name to unite, to inspire, and to welcome. The power of destination signs is incredible. We’ve seen this around the globe. Destination signs have transformed ordinary places into icons. These signs do a lot more than simply spell out a name, but they also create a gathering place for both locals and visitors alike to create a sense of belonging,” said Royce Chwin, the president and CEO of Destination Vancouver, during the meeting.

“The ‘VANCOUVER’ sign has the potential to become a beacon that draws people together, sparking those conversations, and inspiring countless selfies and memories that get shared around the globe.”

Lindsay Fernandes, the manager of public policy and stakeholder relations for GVBOT, told City Council the photos of the sign shared on social media will add to the city’s international promotion and branding efforts.

“A permanent Vancouver sign would not only enhance the city’s appeal as a tourism destination, but also provide a lasting symbol of our identity and pride. Furthermore, a permanent sign would contribute to the excitement and anticipation surrounding major events and the city more generally,” said Fernades, before noting that the cost of installing and maintaining the sign needs to be “carefully managed.”

Jane Talbot, the president and CEO of Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver), says her organization has long been in support of a permanent “VANCOUVER” sign, and their position is now strengthened by the “resounding success” of the temporary sign.

“We believe a permanent sign would serve as a fun, prominent symbol in the city, and would promote a positive sense of arrival for the over one million residents arriving by cruise ship season, and for those who come for conferences and events. Importantly, it would also serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors, and would encourage community engagement and foster a sense of community and pride in our city, while representing Vancouver’s culture and identity,” said Talbot.

“We believe the heartfelt enthusiasm expressed by locals and tourists underscores the collective desire to establish the quintessential landmark that captures the essence of Vancouver’s vibrancy and identity, and just like cities around the world we believe it’s time for Vancouver to have a signature sign.”

Some of the world’s most iconic destination signs are in Amsterdam and Toronto, but there are also signs in places such as Lisbon, Puerto Vallarta, Ottawa, and more locally, like in Nanaimo.

A “CANADA 150” sign installed in the same area — just outside the Canada Place pier entrance — in 2017 for Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations, also became one of Vancouver’s most photographed objects that year on social media.

During the meeting, ABC city councillor Lenny Zhou said there are “so many opportunities and possibilities” for this public art project, including his suggestions that its design could reflect the multicultural fabric of the city by having each letter designed by First Nations and multicultural groups, and the idea that the sign could be displayed in different areas of the city on rotation.

Zhou further added that a uniquely striking sign design could perhaps even be turned into the City of Vancouver’s intellectual property and become a popular world-famous souvenir design.

ABC city councillor Brian Montague added, “It was really interesting to see how something as simple as a sign can create such a buzz in the city, and have such an impact on not just residents and visitors, but also businesses as well.”

ABC councillor Mike Klassen emphasized the importance of a prominent location for the sign, while ABC councillor Lisa Dominato called the installation a “complete no-brainer.”