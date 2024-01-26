Very popular "VANCOUVER" sign to remain a little longer

Due to its extreme popularity, the arrangement of nine illuminated giant letters that spell out “VANCOUVER” will remain in place for a little while longer.

Since it was first installed near the Canada Place pier entrance in early December 2023, it has been a magnet for passersby, with a steady stream of people — locals and tourists — stopping by the “VANCOUVER” sign to line up to take photos with it.

It was originally scheduled to be removed at the end of last month, but organizers confirmed today it will remain in place until February 28.

Similar signs spelling out the name of a city or destination have been highly popular around the world, with some of the most famous signs being of the city names of Toronto and Amsterdam. Over the years, their signs have become landmarks and some of the most photographed objects in both cities.

The “VANCOUVER” sign, provided by MK Illumination, was a Christmas season activation as part of the Liven UP Coal Harbour programming on the Coal Harbour waterfront throughout December. Other installations that are also part of Liven UP Coal Harbour will also remain until the end of the next month.

“It’s clear that placemaking signs like this resonate with the public, especially in an iconic location such as the Vancouver Convention Centre. Our goal was to engage and be a catalyst for connection and sharing, and the ‘VANCOUVER’ sign has certainly done it. It has become a beacon in a time where everyone loves a great Instagram moment,” said James Ong, partner at EventLAB, producers of Liven UP, in a statement today.

The sign will not be remaining in place for a longer period into the peak tourism season as the design is not intended to be semi-permanent, never mind being permanent over a much longer period.

This location on the Canada Place Way promenade is highly frequented by cruise ship passengers, eventgoers, conference attendees, and other tourists. The sign is clearly backdropped by the Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building, the harbour, and the mountains.

When asked whether a permanent “VANCOUVER” sign would be considered in the future given the temporary sign’s immense popularity, the Vancouver Convention Centre said it wasn’t out of the question.

“The ‘VANCOUVER’ sign at Canada Place has been a great initiative to help showcase our wonderful city, and we’ve loved seeing the positive response of locals and tourists alike. While we don’t currently have any plans to implement a permanent sign on Vancouver Convention Centre property, we look forward to working with our partners on future activations and potential longer-term plans,” the convention centre told Daily Hive Urbanized.

At the end of February 2024, Downtown Van (the local business improvement association for downtown Vancouver) will also be dismantling its “Canopy” catenary lights activation at the public plaza of Robson Square. This installation of 3,000 programmable LED lights, first installed in November 2023, is intended to be temporary, but it has also been highly well received for its activation of the busy Robson Street pedestrian corridor.