People are taking photos with this brand new "VANCOUVER" sign

A giant sign spelling out the letters of “VANCOUVER” was recently installed on the Coal Harbour waterfront just west of the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver.

The fully illuminated sign is mounted against the pedestrian sidewalk railing on Canada Place Way, with Burrard Inlet and the North Shore mountains providing the quintessential Vancouver backdrop.

Over the past few weeks, the sign has become an Instagrammable magnet, with a steady stream of passersby taking photos with the sign throughout the day and well into the night.

Such “city” or “destination” name signs are common and have become instant local landmarks around the world, such as the famous signs of Toronto and Amsterdam.

However, the sign is not intended to be permanent; it was first installed early this month as part of the “Liven Up” Christmas activations and programming along the Coal Harbour waterfront, which is an initiative led by the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association, and other event partners such as the Vancouver Convention Centre and Port of Vancouver. Liven Up is scheduled to run its course on December 30, 2023.

This is the first “VANCOUVER” sign placed in a high-profile outdoor public location over an extensive period.

Given its popularity, Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to Liven Up on whether the “VANCOUVER” sign could be permanent or at least remain in place over a longer time period. A spokesperson says they are currently looking into the possibility of extending the various lighting installations and will have a decision within days.

The “VANCOUVER” sign is located almost exactly where the Port of Vancouver placed its “CANADA 150” sign throughout 2017 to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Daily Hive Urbanized previously wrote an opinion article advocating for the need for a permanent landmark “VANCOUVER” sign, as both a public art installation to help instil civic pride and as a photographable placemaking initiative for such a high-traffic area for tourists.