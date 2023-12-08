BC Place Stadium to install three new additional outdoor video boards

Four new large digital signs will be installed outside BC Place Stadium, including three new additional signs at new locations.

Pavco, the provincial crown corporation, announced today installation work will soon begin on the new video billboards.

The signs will have the latest technology, including a dimming feature that reduces brightness to just 4% during evening hours, which will significantly reduce potential impacts on surrounding buildings. As well, these new signs will require significantly less electricity.

The first new additional sign will be located on the east side of the stadium next to the Georgia Viaduct near Gate C, with the sign measuring 25 ft in width and 85 ft in height. It will be wall mounted.

The second new additional sign will be a freestanding digital board on the stadium’s south side on Pacific Boulevard, measuring 10 ft in width and 35 ft in height.

The third new additional sign, situated on the stadium’s north side on Expo Boulevard, will also be a freestanding digital board, measuring 10 ft in width and 20 ft in height.

The existing freestanding digital board structure near the southeast corner of the stadium next to the Georgia Viaduct will be replaced, with a new sign measuring 30 ft in width and 50 ft in height. This sign was first installed just over a decade ago when BC Place Stadium underwent its major renovation, replacing an older sign from the stadium’s previous inflatable dome era.

The operating hours of the signs will be consistent from existing signage, operating daily from 7 am to 11 pm.

Pavco states the new additional and improved signs will help generate more revenue to cover stadium operations and maintenance costs.

“BC Place is an iconic landmark and occupies a very strategic location in our city,” said Chris May, the general manager of BC Place, in a statement.

“This upgrade reflects our desire to lessen our reliance on tax dollars while also ensuring we are respectful and responsive to the concerns of those who live in the vicinity of BC Place. From both perspectives, we are striking the right balance.”

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, Pavco also launched a new bidding process to sell the naming rights sponsorship to the stadium as a means of generating more revenue.

Installation work on the new signs will begin December 28, 2023 at the earliest, and reach completion sometime in 2024.

No changes are planned for the existing wall-mounted video board at the stadium’s Terry Fox Plaza.

Prior to the completion of the Parq Vancouver casino complex, there was also a large freestanding billboard on the southwest corner of the stadium.

Over the coming years, ahead of BC Place Stadium’s major role as a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, various types of improvements are expected to be made to the facility, including a natural grass playing field.