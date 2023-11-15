Public ArtUrbanized

Mural from Vancouver's Billion Buns decks out former Nordstrom building

Nov 15 2023, 11:47 pm
Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

The side of the now-closed Nordstrom store in downtown Vancouver got a fun makeover recently with the addition of a mural by Vancouver group Billion Buns.

The brand sprouted from an NFT project in 2022 that quickly sold out of its 888 unique bunny characters created by art and design studio Chairman Ting.

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

The Granville Street-facing mural primarily features green and blue colours with cartoon characters going about their day in the city. In the middle, there’s a bunny head with “I 💙 Vancouver” written on it.

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

Billion Buns already has a mural in Toronto’s Ossington neighbourhood, making this the group’s second foray into public art.

The brand also has partnerships with Off-White, Dragon Boat BC, and Wize Tea. It’s also launched merchandise at Make on Granville Island and is working on developing an animated TV show for kids.

Here are some more photos of the new mural:

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

