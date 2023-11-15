Mural from Vancouver's Billion Buns decks out former Nordstrom building

Mural at the former Nordstrom Vancouver building by Billion Buns. (Daily Hive)

The side of the now-closed Nordstrom store in downtown Vancouver got a fun makeover recently with the addition of a mural by Vancouver group Billion Buns.

The brand sprouted from an NFT project in 2022 that quickly sold out of its 888 unique bunny characters created by art and design studio Chairman Ting.

The Granville Street-facing mural primarily features green and blue colours with cartoon characters going about their day in the city. In the middle, there’s a bunny head with “I 💙 Vancouver” written on it.

Billion Buns already has a mural in Toronto’s Ossington neighbourhood, making this the group’s second foray into public art.

Introducing our latest merchandise – freshly arrived buns at both @MakeVancouver Granville Island & Gastown locations! Whether you’re in Vancouver or anywhere else, you can now grab these enticing buns in person or online: https://t.co/g52ljdgZeF#BillionBuns #Web3 #Make… pic.twitter.com/t8LUclHhkS — Billion Buns NFT 🐰 (MINT LIVE!) (@BillionBuns) October 19, 2023

The brand also has partnerships with Off-White, Dragon Boat BC, and Wize Tea. It’s also launched merchandise at Make on Granville Island and is working on developing an animated TV show for kids.

Here are some more photos of the new mural: