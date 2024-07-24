With a rapidly aging population, Vancouver City Council approved City of Vancouver staff’s recommended Seniors Housing Strategy this week with the aim of catalyzing more affordable and purpose-designed homes for the growing demographic.

The strategy has five key directions implemented through 24 actions, including policies, partnerships, and advocacy efforts.

“We are proud to launch the City’s first Seniors Housing Strategy that honours and supports all generations,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement. “This Council is focused on ensuring our seniors can access safe, affordable, and supportive housing across our city. We look forward to working with senior levels of government to ensure Vancouverites of all ages have a place to call home.”

This includes creating a new seniors housing rezoning policy to increase the supply of such specified housing, which can help ensure seniors can age in their community and receive the care and support they require.

A new resident relocation policy with added protections would also be established, including protections for seniors living in community care and assisted living residences impacted by a redevelopment.

Long-term care and assisted living building proposals would be fast-tracked through the municipal government’s review processes.

It should be noted that in recent years, there have been a growing number of proposals to build brand new purpose-built senior housing and care facilities, particularly market-based proposals within the Vancouver Westside, including along Granville Street, Arbutus Street, and West 41st Avenue. Other projects elsewhere have renewed and expanded existing facilities.

The City’s design guidelines for seniors housing would be updated to “promote high quality architecture, dignified care, and access to activities of daily living for older adults and other residents.” New long-term care, assisted living, and seniors supportive or independent housing developments would be encouraged to better meet residents’ specific needs.

In addition to lobbying the provincial and federal governments to expand their senior housing programs, the City would also explore the development of a “Campus of Care” on City-owned land and consider seniors-only shelters as a first step towards permanent housing.

“The overarching goal of Vancouver’s Seniors Housing Strategy is to ensure elders and older adults can age in their communities with dignity and security,” stated Josh White, the City of Vancouver’s new chief urban planner.

“Through regulatory tools, advocacy efforts, and strategic partnerships, we aim to bolster housing that is affordable and tailored to the needs of our senior community.”

As of this year, about 20% of BC seniors rent their homes and need financial relief, with this proportion growing to 30% within Vancouver.

In 2023, 43% of people on the social housing waitlist in Vancouver were 55 years old or older — over 2,400 people. Furthermore, about 21% of people experiencing homelessness in Vancouver are aged 55 (pre-seniors) or older, based on the latest homeless count estimates.

Furthermore, Vancouver Coastal Health estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of over 300 subsidized long-term care beds and 90 subsidized assisted living units in Vancouver. This shortage could grow to close to 1,500 long-term care beds and 350 assisted living units over the next 10 years.

According to the provincial government’s population forecasts, the number of people aged 65 or older will rise from 120,000 in 2024 to 135,000 in 2030 and over 157,000 in 2040.