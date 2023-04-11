The former Chalmers Lodge seniors' assisted living facility at 1450 West 12th Avenue in Vancouver's South Granville district will be turned into supportive housing. (Google Maps)

The provincial government has acquired an existing building in Vancouver’s South Granville district for its conversion into supportive housing.

The Government of British Columbia announced today it had acquired the former Chalmers Lodge seniors’ assisted living facility at 1450 West 12th Avenue — near the southeast corner of the intersection of West 12th Avenue and Granville Street.

The provincial government has acquired the 1969-built, 12-storey tower for $40.5 million. An additional $14.1 million will be spent to renovate the building over the coming months for its new use as 115 units of supportive housing, with the new residents expected to move into the building in Fall 2023.

The provincial government notes the property has an appraised value of $42 million. According to BC Assessment’s July 2022 roll, the property has an assessed value of $15.4 million, including $15.07 million for the land and $300,000 for the structure.

“We are taking action to find homes for those who live in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC’s minister of housing, in a statement.

“With the West 12th purchase, this is another 115 units that will help break the cycle of homelessness for people on East Hastings and in Crab Park.”

This property will provide new replacement homes for those living in single-room occupancy (SRO) buildings in Vancouver and those living outside in the Downtown Eastside. When residents move out of their existing SRO units, they will make space available for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The residents selected to live in this building will be based on an assessment of need, with priority given to seniors.

The building features bachelor suites with in-unit bathrooms, several lounge areas, a central dining room, a commercial kitchen, and office space for staff.

Senior residents who previously lived in this building’s previous operation as a care home have already been relocated to Rideau Residence at 1850 Rosser Avenue in Burnaby as part of a separate housing partnership with the provincial government.

Additionally, the provincial government announced today that 95 units of the Gastown Hotel SRO at 112 Water Street are reopening for occupancy. The Gastown Hotel SRO was damaged by the adjacent deadly fire of the Winters Hotel SRO in April 2022, and extensive repairs were needed to bring the property back to an occupancy condition. About 25 former residents who were displaced by the fire will return to the Gastown Hotel SRO. Both the Gastown Hotel SRO and the former Winters Hotel SRO are operated by Atira Women’s Resource Society.

The goal is to re-establish 330 new or renovated units in the Downtown Eastside by this June to provide campers in the Hastings Street and Crab Park encampments with 24/7 support and access to healthcare.

The provincial government has yet to create development plans for the vacant lot of the former Winters Hotel SRO, which was demolished shortly after the devastating blaze.