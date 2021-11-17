East Vancouver seniors home complex planning phased redevelopment

A development permit application has been submitted by the Beulah Garden Homes Society to redevelop their existing seniors housing complex within walking distance of SkyTrain Rupert Station.

Beulah’s complex at 2050 Rupert Street in East Vancouver spans three buildings, covering an entire city block, as well as two other buildings on the blocks to the north and south.

The current application covers the first phase of the planned property-wide redevelopment, calling for the initial replacement of the aging 1964-built, four-storey building on the western end of the block — the northeast corner of the intersection of Rupert Street and West 5th Avenue — with a new six-storey building. Due to the site’s steep slope, the structure will have the appearance of a three-storey structure from Rupert Street.

The new building would be built on the footprint of an existing surface parking lot and some green space. There would be 64 affordable independent living units in the new building, with a unit mix of 50 studios and 14 one-bedroom units. Contained within about 35,000 sq ft of total floor area, this represents a net gain of 16 units over the existing 48-unit building.

After the new building reaches completion, tenants in the existing building facing Rupert Street would be relocated, allowing for the demolition of the building and the construction of a surface parking lot.

Future phases of the redevelopment will involve additional affordable homes for seniors, community amenities such as a seniors centre, seniors day services, and indoor and outdoor gathering areas. An underground parkade would also be built.

The not-for-profit society’s complex provides affordable homes for about 350 seniors in independent and assisted living settings. Currently, Beulah has a waitlist for seniors housing consisting of 75 people.

“Committed to serving mature adults on a fixed income, Beulah offers housing and associated services that inspire community and provide the best possible quality of life for a diverse population of older adults within a Christian framework of love and compassion,” reads the application.