Some Washington residents recently discussed their peeves with Canada and Canadians who visit their state.

In a Reddit thread, a Washington resident asked what people’s general complaints were about people from BC, Vancouver, and the entire country.

What originally was supposed to be a collection of complaints also partly became an American and Washingtonian love fest with Canada.

Several American cities along the West Coast are popular tourist destinations, including Seattle, Bellingham, and Portland, Oregon. Washington is also home to several national parks, like Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park.

Washington has been a popular shopping destination for Canadians and British Columbians looking for cheaper options, even if the currency exchange negates some of the potential savings.

This was a point of contention for some Washingtonians.

Many of the responses about what people dislike about Canada were Vancouver-focused.

“We were named first,” said one Reddit user, reflecting on how they always have to clarify that they’re from Vancouver, Washington, rather than Vancouver, BC.

Some echoed the sentiments with their suggestions on how to solve the naming issue.

Driving habits were another major point of contention.

Love thy neighbour

Despite the annoyance of some Washington residents, many of the responses reflected positively on Canada and Canadians.

The Washington economy also benefits from visiting Canadians. Seattle is a great example of this.

We heard from Micahel Woody, Visit Seattle’s chief communications officer.

Woody says that roughly 1.7 million visitors travelled from Canada to Seattle in 2023. Those travellers contributed around $563 million in US dollars to the Seattle economy.

“Seattle is uniquely positioned to offer western Canadians a diverse variety of restaurants, shops, and cultural attractions within a three-hour drive,” he said.

One user suggested that the two regions are best friends.

Canadians respond

Last week, we published a story about a Washington resident scolding drivers from BC who visit the state.

In response to that story, many Canadians shared their feelings about Washingtonians.

“You guys in [Washington] are lucky you have Canadians close by to boost your economy and create jobs for y’all,” one commenter said.

Someone else said that Washingtonians create just as much traffic havoc in Canada as Canadians do in the States.

“It’s no different than all the Washington-plated Subaru’s crawling through Granville Island all summer, creating the worst congestion ever.”

Another commenter said, “I notice Washington drivers in Vancouver that don’t drive well either. It could have something to do with being unfamiliar with the city. Most places you go if you are stuck behind a tourist this is pretty common. No need to cause commotion.”

Ultimately, it sounds like Canadians and Washingtonians have a lot in common.