The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade is officially cancelled this year

For the third year in a row, Vancouver’s Christmas kickoff has been cancelled.

The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade Society announced on its website that this year’s event is on hiatus while they look for a new title sponsor for the holiday tradition.

“Over the years, the annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has become known as the city’s kickoff event of the Christmas season, so it’s with a great deal of regret that we announce that the parade has been put on hiatus for 2022,” said organizers.

“The event needs a title sponsor to defray the costs of putting on the parade each year, but no sponsor was able to make a commitment in time for 2022.”

The society also shared that they hope the parade can resume in 2023, and interested sponsors are encouraged to email for more information.

For 16 years, the annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has thrilled audiences of all ages with crowds of 300,000 flocking to downtown Vancouver to watch marching bands, choirs, float entries and community groups perform along the 1.8 km route.

The popular holiday parade was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

While the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade may be on pause for 2022, organizers encourage everyone to “keep the holiday spirit alive by continuing to support the parade’s benefitting partners”, including the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the CKNW Kids’ Fund.

