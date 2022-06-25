Four-day cruises from Vancouver to San Diego are less than $400 each

This fall, treat yourself to a luxurious cruise down to California for a tiny fraction of the usual cost.

Holland America Line’s celebration sale is offering up to 50% off many of its sailings leaving from Vancouver, and if you’re a local there are so many deals to discover.

Right now, you can book a four-night San Diego cruise for two from Vancouver sailing in October for $766.52. That’s less than $400 per person. Here’s how the cost breaks down:

You’ll be departing on October 9 and arriving in San Diego on October 13, sailing on the Eurodam.

It’s a 936-foot-long cruise ship that can fit more than 2,000 passengers. Onboard, there are a ton of engaging musical performances and experiences plus plenty of food and wine tastings.

Speaking of food, you can eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at one of the many onboard restaurants, and it’s included in the cost of the cruise.

This affordable cruise is partly so cheap because you’re getting an inside stateroom, but the cost to upgrade to an oceanview room is about $65 per person more – could be worth the splurge if you love the sea.

To complete your cruise adventure, you will have to book flights back to Vancouver and a place to stay in San Diego to explore the city.

Want to learn more and book this travel deal for yourself? Go to Holland America’s website to book direct.