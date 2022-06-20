Swoop is having a WILD birthday sale with flights starting at just $34

Pack your bags! Ultra low-cost airliner Swoop has a wicked birthday sale, with flights starting at just $34.

We love these birthday deals; let’s check out what we can grab by booking by June 23, 2022 (11:59 pm MT).

One-way fares from Victoria to Edmonton are just $34.35, with the discount, while a flight from Toronto to Halifax is just $53.96.

To score the discount, use the code BDAYGIF and start looking at the flight of your dreams!

If you are eager to book, the flights are available from September 7, 2022 to April 30, 2023. Blackout dates apply.

The blackout dates are: September 29, 2022 to October 12, 2022, November 9 to 14, 2022, December 16, 2022 to January 3, 2023 and March 9 to April 3, 2023.

Shoppers can use one promo code per booking, and it cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer.

So get ready to take to the sky, and start booking that vacation you’ve always wanted to take. Will you go to Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Halifax, or maybe somewhere in the United States? The options are almost endless.