Cheap flights from Vancouver to Italy are $607 roundtrip

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 13 2022, 7:13 pm
Cheap flights from Vancouver to Italy are $607 roundtrip
If you’ve got travel FOMO from watching people globetrotting now that the world has opened up more, then here’s your chance to get to Europe affordably.

We found cheap flights to Rome, Italy, from YVR for $607 – that’s about $529 cheaper than usual, according to Google Flights. The flights are in early October 2022.

The cheap price includes a carry-on bag, too, which is unusual for a rock-bottom airfare price. However, it’s a long flight with two stopovers on the way there and one on the way back.

Rome is called the Eternal City, partly because there are more than 3,000 years of culture here. Italy isn’t a hard sell for tourists; it’s one of the most popular destinations in the world for a good reason.

From the Coliseum and Pantheon to the Pasta alla Carbonara and espresso, you’re never hard up for something to see or eat that will wow you.

How to get the flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put in Vancouver as your departure city
  3. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map
  4. Navigate to Italy, the cheapest available flight will pop up, and you can click on it to learn more.

You might find playing around with Google Flights that you can also find affordable airfare to Naples ($777) and Florence ($778) and even nearby Malta ($760), but Rome is by far the cheapest destination.

