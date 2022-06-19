If COVID-19 restrictions had you waiting until the last minute to book a summer trip this year, there are still deals to be had.

You can now book a three-night San Fransisco cruise for two from Vancouver for $800.56 sailing on July 21, 2022. That’s just $400 per person.

The same cruise and room style, but that’s sailing in August, goes for $2,338! So that’s a savings of $1537.44.

You’ll be sailing on Queen Elizabeth, a glamourous, art-deco-style vessel. It’s almost 1,000 feet long and can carry more than 2,000 passengers and 900 crew aboard.

Even though you’ll have an “inside” stateroom, meaning no windows, you’ll still have a bottle of sparkling wine, a bed, satellite TV, tea and coffee-making facilities, plus cotton sheets and cozy bathrobes.

Main dining options and entertainment are included in Cunard cruises, and you can enjoy the onboard spa and pool. You can explore the vessel to find more things to do like afternoon tea and sporting activities.

To complete your San Fransisco cruise adventure, you will have to book accommodation in the city and return flights to Vancouver. Still, this is a great opportunity to take a luxury cruise at a fraction of the cost this summer.

Want to learn more and book this travel deal for yourself? Go to Cunard’s website to book direct.