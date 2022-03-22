The Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver just got a fresh new look that kids – and teens – will love.

Each year, up to 2,000 families from across BC and the Yukon come to Vancouver for treatment, and Ronald McDonald House is their “home away from home” while children receive life-saving treatment nearby.

It’s been eight years since the new 73-bedroom house at BC Children’s Hospital open, and now it’s gotten a massive upgrade.

The playroom and teen lounge area got recent renovations. Let’s take a look inside:

The space is bright and colourful, full of pastel hues and fun spaces to play and create.

CEO Richard Pass said in a release, “We aspire to offer engaging and inspiring play spaces for children of all ages, as part of our core mission to support every family that stays at Ronald McDonald House.”

The original design for the home intended for these spaces to be welcoming and uplifting for kids.

“We are so grateful to our community and many donors who made these transformations possible. Many moments of joy and excitement await kids and families, now and in the future, as they explore these refreshed and reimagined spaces.”

The RMH BC playroom was designed by Jamie Banfield and built by Alair Homes.

It “welcomes children into a bright environment where joy flourishes and unbridled imagination runs wild,” according to the release.

From playing house and dressing up to making a (fake) family meal in a little kitchen, kids can spend hours playing here together.

The teen lounge got new furniture, a ton of new games and activities, and now has a cool, calm atmosphere with a soothing colour scheme.

The teen space, nicknamed the den, is definitely where you could watch a movie, play some video games, or even finish your homework in style.

The Stephens family is staying at RMH BC right now and said in a release that “the environment around us has such an impact on both our mental state and emotional wellbeing, so it means everything to have designers take the time to create surroundings that are calming, uplifting and welcoming for both kids and parents.”

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House BC, you can check out their website.