The home of a Dragons’ Den star is anything but den-like.

In fact, TV star and entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson’s downtown Toronto home is airy, bright, and full of fun pop art and unexpected design touches. The downtown loft, #500-468 Wellington Street West, is listed at a cool $7,800,000.

It’s located on a quiet tree-lined street and has south-facing windows that not only guarantee plenty of sunshine but also offer great views of the city.

For that price tag, you already know you’re getting something pretty special.

The loft is located in the Butterick Publishing Building, which was built in 1915. It was occupied by the Butterick Publishing Company, which distributed sewing patterns at a time when home sewing was all the rage. The building was then converted to lofts with private elevator access.

As you can expect from a hard loft, the 5,000-square-foot home has 14-foot ceilings, exposed red brick walls, and exposed beams that give the space an industrial vibe. It also features unique details like arched windows and tin ceilings.

The home comes with one underground parking space, three bathrooms, and three bedrooms; one bathroom even comes with a beautiful clawfoot bathtub.

There’s no excuse for not working out here because this home also comes with a gym and a sauna.

This space was made for parties and amazing ones at that. The open concept living space has room for a dining table that sits eight and comfortably fits two sitting areas (one even comes with a fireplace).

The kitchen features an island, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a matching apron sink. There’s also wine storage that offers plenty of space to store your favourite red or white.

When it comes to working from home, this space takes WFH to another level. There’s a designated office area for a small staff, an office kitchen, and a meeting room so you can take care of business.

There’s no doubt that this home was designed for success.