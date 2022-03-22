Tiny Chilliwack rancher fetches $500K over assessed value (PHOTOS)

About a month ago, we told you about a rancher that sold on Windsor Street in Chilliwack well above its assessed value and previous sale price, and now a rancher right across the street from it has seen a similar fate.

Sitting at 9305 Windsor Street, this 58-year-old rancher sold for $1,400,000 earlier this month, according to Zealty. The last recorded sale was back in 2012, when the house was sold for pennies, relatively speaking, with a final sale price of $277,500. So in 10 years, the value of the home went up by over one million dollars.

The house also sold for $100,000 over the asking price and for $538,000 over the assessed value of the land and property of the home.

Built in 1964, the home shares a lot of similarities with the other Windsor Street house across the street.

Featuring four-bedrooms and one-bathroom, the property is modest in size at 1,148 sq ft.

This property is proof that size isn’t everything though, as little touches thanks to whoever designed the place help the home exude a sense of charm.

There’s also a mix of both carpet and hardwood depending on the room you’re in, and the carpet looks super comfy.

Newer appliances have helped make the home feel fresh, while the primary bedroom has an old-school vibe that is almost nostalgic in quality if you grew up with this kind of furniture.

It also features a finished basement suite, perfect for jamming out.

Even though the property isn’t big, it features a development lot of over 12,000 sq ft.

There’s also quite a bit of backyard space, which is perfect for puppers or kids.

Parts of Chilliwack continue to punch well above their weight, with many properties earning astronomically more than they would have just a decade ago, and sometimes in even less time.

Many properties, like this property in particular, are going up for sale thanks to the potential they have for future development. However, it’s still obviously easier to find an affordable home in Chilliwack than it is in Vancouver.