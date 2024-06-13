EventsSummerGaming

Level up at this retro gaming expo coming to New Westminster

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Jun 13 2024, 9:05 pm
Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo/Facebook

A celebration of classic video games is happening in Metro Vancouver next week and gamers of all ages will want to check it out.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on Saturday, June 22 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

According to VRGE’s founder, the 11th annual event will have plenty of activities for long-time fans and newcomers to discover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VRGE (@vanretrogaming)

“VRGE is a celebration of retro video games for all ages,” Brian Hughes, show director for Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo and owner of Gamedeals Video Games, told Daily Hive. “The expo features community involvement, exciting new panels and performers, a few surprises, and a lot more gaming.”

Attendees at the Anvil Centre can shop dozens of different vendors offering everything from clearance bin deals to collectable rarities, retro gaming-themed art, and more.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo/Facebook

There will be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector “The Immortal” John Hancock, as well as a costume contest, video game tournaments, The Fictionals Comedy Co. improv show, a Fandom Trivia quiz, a live recording of ThunderQuack – Perfect Ten podcast, and more for gamers to take part in.

VRGE is hosting a next-level concert lineup, with video game music by The Wavebirds, dannyBstyle, The Koopa Troopas, and more.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo/Submitted

“VRGE is all about everyone having a good time with their friends in an environment of the things that make them happy — video games,” added Hughes.

“Maybe they will buy some cool things, maybe learn something interesting, or be introduced to an old game or a new local band. But at the end of the day, what we want is for them to have fun.”

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo/Facebook

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo 2024

When: June 22, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).

