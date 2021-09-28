26 Vancouver-area restaurants hiring for positions in October

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Looking for new restaurant career opportunities in October?

There are Vancouver restaurants on the Dished Restaurant Guide hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.

With so many opportunities currently open in Vancouver’s restaurant industry, now is the time to apply.

Who: Mary’s on Davie. This historic and Instagram-worthy restaurant serves killer milkshakes and classic hamburgers.

Jobs: Mary’s on Davie is hiring a line cook. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293

Who: Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers is proud to call themselves “craft certified” with beers and spirits using sustainable BC ingredients to tell their own unique story.

Jobs: Deep Cove Brewing is hiring a taproom manager, line cooks, servers, bartenders, and hosts. Apply online by clicking here.

Address: 2270 Dollarton Highway, 170, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1136

Who: Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere, and crave-able menu. The brunch spot has reinvented breakfast by bringing a modern twist to the classic diner experience.

Jobs: Pür & Simple is hiring line cooks, servers and hosts. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3100

Who: The Raven Pub in North Vancouver is a great place to enjoy a cold beverage after hiking quarry rock, a light lunch after a day of kayaking in Deep Cove, or grab a pizza before a night of dancing.

Jobs: The Raven Pub is looking to hire line cooks, servers, bartenders and hosts. Apply by emailing [email protected]

Address: 1052 Deep Cove Road, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-3834

Who: Mazesoba literally translates to mixed noodle – soupless ramen. This very popular trend was created in Tokyo in 2013. You can now enjoy the authentic and delicious flavours here in Vancouver without flying to Tokyo.

Jobs: Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba (Downtown) is hiring a noodle maker and kitchen staff.

Address: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8872

Who: Tap & Barrel serves next-level comfort food that you can feel good about. The food here is seasonally inspired and locally sourced using the freshest produce, Ocean Wise sustainable seafood, Fraser Valley free-run chicken, and Certified Angus Beef.

Jobs: Tap & Barrel is hiring at its Olympic Village, Convention Centre, and North Vancouver locations. Full-time and part-time positions are available for Front of House and Back of House roles. Please email your resume to [email protected]

Who: Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. Expect fresh and local food, BC wine, and delicious craft beer in a unique setting.

Jobs: Belgard Kitchen is hosting hosts, servers, and a bar manager as well as line cooks, dishwasher, and a sous chef in the kitchen. Apply at [email protected]

Address: 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1989

Who: Havana guests can expect a hybrid of authentic Latin flavours combined with Pacific Northwest style and a commitment to fresh, local ingredients. This spot serves craft beers and an innovative cocktail program.

Jobs: For the front of house, Havana is hiring a manager, servers, hosts, and a bar back. For the back of house, spots for line cooks, a head chef, and dishwashers are available. Apply at [email protected]

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Who: Winston aims to bridge the gap between comfort food and fine dining by offering classic brunch dishes with a twist. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Jobs: Winston is looking for a line cook. Baking/pastry skills, vegetable preparation and/or butchery skills an asset but not a requirement. Scheduling is mainly on the weekend in addition to some independent solo shifts during the week. Potential for advancement and increased hours available as the business moves into evening wine bar service. Apply at [email protected]

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393

Who: The Red Accordion is a family-run restaurant that focuses on shared plates with an emphasis on top quality and seasonal ingredients. They offer a strong cocktail program that focuses on classics as well as an extensive wine list and 16 rotating craft beer lines.

Jobs: The Red Accordion is hiring line cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers, as well as bartenders and servers. Apply at [email protected]



Address: 1616 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-761-1542

Who: Chef Hung uses his 30 years of experience, unrivalled techniques, and secret recipes to craft the perfect meal for all to enjoy at Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle.

Jobs: The Aberdeen/Kerrisdale locations are looking for kitchen helpers and servers. Apply at [email protected] The Chinese language is an asset.



Address: Unit 2800 Aberdeen Centre, 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond, BC

Phone: 604-295-9357

Jobs: The Brentwood location of Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle is looking for a line cook/kitchen assistant as well as a server/cashier. Apply at [email protected] Chinese language is an asset.



Address: F4, 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby, BC

Phone: 604-255-9111

Who: Dedicated to serving the best Tonkatsu, deep-fried pork cutlet, Saboten has flourished into one of the largest Tonkatsu chains with over 500 locations globally.

Jobs: Saboten Brentwood is looking for a line cook/kitchen helper as well as a server/cashier. Apply at [email protected]



Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

Phone: 604-292-6363

Who: Located in the heart of UBC, Koerner’s Pub is a hip, minimalist tavern serving craft beers and sustainable pub grub with global flavours.

Jobs: Koerner’s Pub is currently for bartenders and a line cook. Contact [email protected] to apply.



Address: 1758 West Mall, Vancouver, BC

Phone: 604-827-1443