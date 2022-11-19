Man arrested after allegedly spitting on a baby in Mount Pleasant this weekend

The Vancouver Police Department announced that they’d made an arrest after a stranger spit on a baby in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

According to VPD, they arrested 59-year-old Glen Asselin for allegedly spitting on a baby during a random assault.

“A mom and her baby boy were among a number of people waiting at a bus stop near Main and Broadway on November 18 around 3 pm when a stranger approached and began yelling at people to get out of his way,” said VPD.

“As the young mom moved her stroller to make room, the suspect allegedly stopped and deliberately spat into the stroller, hitting her 13-month-old child.”

The parent called police, provided a description, and officers found and arrested the suspect in minutes.

According to police, the suspect is “well-known” to them and he was brought to jail. He’s since been charged with assault and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.