NewsCrime

Man arrested after allegedly spitting on a baby in Mount Pleasant this weekend

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 19 2022, 7:47 pm
Man arrested after allegedly spitting on a baby in Mount Pleasant this weekend
Google Maps

The Vancouver Police Department announced that they’d made an arrest after a stranger spit on a baby in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

According to VPD, they arrested 59-year-old Glen Asselin for allegedly spitting on a baby during a random assault.

“A mom and her baby boy were among a number of people waiting at a bus stop near Main and Broadway on November 18 around 3 pm when a stranger approached and began yelling at people to get out of his way,” said VPD.

“As the young mom moved her stroller to make room, the suspect allegedly stopped and deliberately spat into the stroller, hitting her 13-month-old child.”

The parent called police, provided a description, and officers found and arrested the suspect in minutes.

According to police, the suspect is “well-known” to them and he was brought to jail. He’s since been charged with assault and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.