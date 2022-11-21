Woman shoved against a wall in Vancouver ATM mugging incident

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has shared that a man was charged in connection with an ATM mugging incident in Vancouver this weekend.
On Saturday night, around 10 pm, a 34-year-old woman attempted to use an ATM near Broadway and Commercial Drive. Instead, a stranger approached the woman and began to ask for a cigarette.
Police say the victim refused and the man allegedly shoved her against a wall and demanded money.
In a statement, the VPD says that the woman fled and called the police. When police officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect sleeping inside the ATM vestibule.
Police say 30-year-old Gregory West was arrested, charged with robbery, and taken to jail.
The ATM mugging occurred near another shocking Vancouver incident on Commercial Drive when a “take-over style robbery” happened at a popular eatery, Cafe Du Soleil.