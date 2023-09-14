Vancouver restaurant reopening after driver crashed into building

After Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante was forced to close this weekend after a driver crashed their vehicle into its building, the Italian eatery is sharing hopeful news about its reopening.

Just four days after the destructive crash, the beloved restaurant is opening its doors Thursday at 5 pm for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

“We have been cleared by the health and safety department to be able to be open,” Pacifico told Daily Hive in an email statement. “We will be open with slightly limited seating due to the repair of the entrance and bar area that was hit by the vehicle.”

After the crash, photos from the scene near Hornby and Burrard streets capture shattered glass, menus scattered on the hood of the vehicle, and police tape surrounding the area.

“The entranceway the most profoundly [damaged], but it looks as though we’re going to have to rebuild the bar because the impact drove the bar six inches or perhaps more into the restaurant and broke away some of [the] brick… so that definitely is going to have to be redone,” Ken Oliver with Pacifico said Sunday.

The reopening is especially good news as the temporary closure could have come with a tremendous financial cost for the business Oliver said since September is high season for the restaurant.

Apart from the building damage, Police previously explained that the driver hit a cyclist near Burrard and Smithe streets, but they had hit the gas pedal, which caused the vehicle to accelerate into the restaurant. At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was walking out of the business was also struck.

“The driver and the cyclist had minor injuries. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” VPD confirmed.

However, Timea Hynes with Pacifico shared an update after learning the man struck by the vehicle was discharged from hospital and back at home recovering “with no apparent life-altering injuries!”

“It is truly a miracle. Both he and his wife are looking forward to coming back to Pacifico to enjoy their favorite dishes. They are regulars!” Hynes said.

Address: 970 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Contact: (604) 408-0808