Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them. It closed its doors in mid-May.

The Libra Room, located at 1608 Commercial Drive, has closed and is now under renovation to become a new Mediterranean restaurant called Loula’s Taverna & Bar.

Closing Soon

Commercial Drive’s destination for aburi poke bowls, Poke Five, has announced it will be closing its doors permanently. The 2247 Commercial Drive restaurant has been serving up its signature torched poke bowls for three years.

