On Friday, the head of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association (BCRFA) said that restaurants could reopen for indoor dining after the May long weekend.

Now, we have more official details about the plan to change dining restrictions — indoor and outdoor — across the province.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, BC health officials outlined a step-by-step plan along with a timeline of when and how we can expect restrictions to slowly be eased.

As a part of Step 1 in the four-step plan, starting May 25, 2021, indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people with safety protocols will be permitted. These individuals do not need to be from the same household.

This means you can safely meet up with friends for a meal again.

Restaurants, bars, and pubs are to return to the existing safety protocols that were in place prior to the circuit breaker restrictions.

These protocols are required for these establishments through Step 1 and Step 2. The latter is expected to commence in mid-June (June 15 earliest date).