Vancouver rental or Norwegian prison: TikTok plays fun but sad game

Every so often, you’ll find a terrible Vancouver rental, but it can’t be as bad as a Norwegian prison, can it?

Well, one TikTok user has all but proven that, in some cases, a Norwegian prison is superior to a Vancouver rental based on the look of the accommodations.

Meltyheadpats made the video, which led to many reactions, including many folks asking how they could get into a Norwegian prison.

The TikTok post has nearly 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments, and some folks riled up.

“Vancouver is worse than a prison. Even a prison doesn’t have a homeless district,” one user responded.

“Guess I’m going to prison,” someone else quipped.

That sentiment was echoed by someone else, who said, “I’m on my way to get arrested in Norway.”

Some folks said that they played the game and got them all right because it was easy to see that Norwegian prisons are nicer than the Vancouver rooms Meltyheadpats shared.

Six Norwegian Prisons is a website based on a project that provides extensive information on six specific prisons in Norway. It sheds some light on how certain prisons in the European country operate and how they’ve improved in recent years.

“In the 2010s, high security prisons from 1850 and 1970 have been renovated, so most ordinary cells include TV and toilet. In several prisons, windows with bars have been exchanged [for] bulletproof window panes. In prisons of 2020, cells include a refrigerator,” the website states.

Of course, accommodation isn’t everything. You’d still be in prison.

