If you’re looking for discounted rentals in Vancouver, you must prepare to make severe sacrifices, as made apparent by a recent listing from Facebook Marketplace for a bedroom without a window.

It’s only $700 a month, which is well below the average rate of rentals in Vancouver, but there are a few key compromises you’d be making.

For one, the lack of a window may make the unit illegal due to the risks associated with not having a window in the event of a fire or other emergency.

The windowless room disguised as a bedroom also doesn’t look or feel very homey, and the entrance wall is entirely unfinished. The entrance is described as a “folding door.”

The rest of the home would be shared among four other people, including the kitchen and the small bathroom.

The kitchen looks pretty standard and at least you get a stove.

However, the washroom doesn’t look very inviting and is in need of some love.

The bedroom includes a twin bed with bedding included. Anything bigger would make things a bit crowded in this small space.

According to the listing, you also get a desk, a chair, and a clothing rack.

“No window and folding door, hence the low price,” the listing reads.

Wifi and utilities are included in the $700 price and the rental is monthly, not requiring a lease, just a $200 deposit. It’s also situated in a good location, near the Oakridge Canada Line Station.

Despite the potentially hazardous nature of this rental, it might do the trick for someone struggling with the current economic climate while getting their finances in order.