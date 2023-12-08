9 positions in Metro Vancouver that let you work from home

Living in Metro Vancouver, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of city life while maintaining a job.

Why not find a healthy work-life balance and passion in your career? Who knows, you might find the perfect job that allows you to work from home.

Here are nine gigs that will allow you to work remotely in Metro Vancouver.

If you speak more than one language, then consider sharing that skill with others for a living. One such opportunity is to work as an online ESL teacher. This can be a great way to exercise your language skills while helping students, all from the comfort of your own home.

You could make this your side passion or a full-time job, depending on the class load you take on.

Salary: $14-$20/hour

Are you passionate about counselling and therapy? Do you enjoy facilitating group sessions and working with minimal supervision? If so, here’s a job opportunity that might be perfect for you.

As a grief counsellor with the Surrey Hospice Society, you’ll have the chance to work with clients, providing therapy and mediation services that can make a real and positive impact on their lives.

Salary: $38-$48/hour

Kids Help Phone makes a difference in the lives of struggling young people. Whether you’re seeking a new career opportunity or a fulfilling volunteer experience, people passionate about making a positive impact in children’s lives would love this job. The company is currently hiring for remote work in Coquitlam.

Salary: $30.67/hour

This job may require some in-office work in North Vancouver, but it offers a hybrid work model that allows you to work some days from home.

Ledgers Online is hiring a senior-level bookkeeper who has full-cycle accounting experience using an online information organizer called Netsuite.

Salary: $28-$30/hour

Beethoven At Home provides music lessons in your home or one of their studios. Check out its website for more information here.

Salary: $37.30-$48.20/hour

Community Therapists Inc. makes a difference in the lives of clients impacted by physical, cognitive, and mental health limitations.

The Vancouver team includes occupational therapists, physiotherapists, kinesiologists, and rehabilitation assistants who work together online to assemble multidisciplinary teams for clients.

Salary: $60-$75.60/hour

Join the BC SPCA Richmond team and make a difference in the lives of animals as a customer service representative for the Animal Helpline.

The job requires answering inbound and outbound calls and emails. You’ll be responsible for accurately and promptly providing advice and information, handling general inquiries, and transferring calls within BC SPCA.

Salary: $23/hour

Join the small but dynamic Vancouver Public Storage team of agents and deliver a world-class customer experience to people looking for storage.

You can join from the comfort of your own home and have fun while you learn and grow.

Salary: $18/hour

Yellow Pages has come a long way since the print directory days, but it is still helping small and medium businesses across Canada connect with their customers.

It is looking to hire a driven and creative bilingual copywriting specialist to join its Website Team.

Salary: $26.51/hour

