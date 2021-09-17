NewsWeatherHumour & Weird

"Sucks": Vancouver residents react to the first major rainfall in months

Sep 17 2021, 3:37 pm
Konontsev Artem/Shutterstock

After months of residents hoping that rain would save the city from a scorching summer, it has finally arrived, and Vancouver residents are reacting.

A major rainfall warning is in effect for most of Metro Vancouver, with up to 80mm of rain expected to soak the city.

Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 80 km/h in some areas are also in the forecast.

It is common to hear groans about the weather in Vancouver, particularly when it comes to precipitation.

However, this summer had Vancouverites wishing for wet weather due to soaring temperatures in June and July.

So, now that the rain is here, how are Vancouverites taking it?

As of Friday afternoon, Vancouver was trending on Twitter, and much of it was in response to the heavy rains.

One thing seems clear, some people are more prepared than others.

Vancouver has some excellent pho options to help you cope.

Environment Canada

The forecast calls for rain until at least Monday, when some sunny breaks are expected. There’s also a small risk of thundershowers on Saturday.

The BC government is warning residents to stay vigilant, as there is a risk of minor flooding in some parts of the province.

